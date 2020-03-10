The newly minted millionaire almost lost due to carelessness

A resident of the canadian province of Saskatchewan won the main prize in the lottery, however, almost lost the fortune due to carelessness. As reports UPI, he didn’t notice lying on the table the winning ticket.

Bradley nyhus purchased the instant ticket lottery Set For Life at a gas station in the town Redwill at the end of January. He erased the protective layer, but for some reason did not notice that turned out to be the winner of the main prize.

In the end the ticket a few weeks lay on the table until the canadian is not going to the gas station and car wash. He grabbed a stack of previously purchased tickets, to check them on the machine. When on the screen appeared the amount of one million canadian dollars, Niehus decided that the machine generated an error. The newly minted millionaire checked the ticket on a different device, however, it confirmed the win.

Lucky could get a thousand canadian dollars every week for 25 years or take the entire jackpot at once. He chose the second option.

The money won Niehus plans to spend on the repayment of student debt three daughters, the balance of funds to invest and retire.