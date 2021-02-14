The news in brief: Rege-Jean Page, Kendall Jenner, Scott Disick … What you missed

Here is what you missed from the news people this Sunday February 14th.

A day placed under the sign of love! On February 14, we invite you to discover with which series star you would spend a perfect Valentine’s Day. In this period, we are looking for all the excuses to be able to dream … And the celebrities have offered us a small dose of happiness (or possibly disappointments for some fans) on this Sunday. Between formalizations as a couple or strong messages filled with hope, it is a sweet and beautiful day that took place on the planet of the stars. Here is immediately an anthology of the news people news that you (maybe) missed.

Regé-Jean Page is no longer a heart to take

Rege-Jean Page – Credit (s): getty images

For those who thought they would win the heart of the one who embodies Duke Simon Basset in The Bridgertons Chronicle, it’s failed … Regé-Jean Page is no longer a heart to take! The handsome actor was spotted showing affection to his girlfriend, as you can see in the pictures JUST HERE, in a London street, next to his house which he would share with the young woman. Rege-Jean Page is in a relationship with a certain Emily Brown, writer and amateur footballer.

Scott Disick formalizes his relationship and radically changes his look

Scott Disick and Amelia HamlinScott Disick and Amelia Hamlin

If recently, a clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians suggested that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were ready to give each other a chance, in reality, it is not! For a few months now, the Lord has been in a relationship with actress Amelia Hamlin and he has finally decided to formalize his relationship on Instagram. In his story, he posted two photos with his girlfriend, and took the opportunity to reveal a radical change of look! No more brown, Scott Disick has opted for blond and clearly, this new color is surprising.

James Marsters (Spike) lends support to Charisma Carpenter after Buffy the Vampire Slayer director revelations

i am an extremely lucky girl. appreciative of all that i have. but i want you to know i have bad days too and that i hear you! you are beautiful just the way you are!!! it’s not always as perfect as it may seem ❤️ https://t.co/JcdrlR0hF9 — Kendall (@KendallJenner) February 12, 2021

YESSSS MA’AM 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Kendall (@KendallJenner) February 12, 2021

While a fan was convinced that Kendall Jenner had a perfect life, she made a point of answering clearly on Twitter, while advocating body-positivity in passing. The young woman wrote: “I am an extremely lucky girl. I appreciate everything I have. But I want you to know that I have bad days too and that I hear you! You are beautiful as you are !!! It’s not always as perfect as it sounds “. Another fan, urged to assume herself as she is, then shared a beautiful photo, writing: “My confidence after Kenny J said she had bad days too”, to which Kylie’s sister replied: “OUIIII MADAME”.

Credit: DailyMail / Dean / Splashnews.com / Instagram @letthelordbewithyou / Twitter @KendallJenner