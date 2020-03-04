The next state of emergency happened to the Russian passenger plane

Russia has made emergency landing the plane, which was flying on flight Novosibirsk – Moscow, before landing he gave the alarm.

This was reported by major Russian channel in Telegram with reference to emergency services.

It is noted that landing the plane of airline “Siberia” in the city of Perm.

“The Airbus A320, EN route from Novosibirsk to Moscow, gave the alarm and was preparing to land in Perm”, – stated in the message the local airport.

Provided that the plane stayed in the air for only two and a half hours, then turned around and flew to Perm.

Later, the channel said that the reason for the landing is the message about “mining”.