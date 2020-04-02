The number infected with the coronavirus grew by 125 people, for a total of 794 infected

As at 22:00 on 1 April in Ukraine were 794 cases of infection with coronavirus Covid-19. In comparison with the status in the morning, the number of patients increased by 125. This was reported in telegram-channel “Coronaviruses”, verified by the Ministry of health of Ukraine.

“According to the CHP, as at 22:00 on April 1 in Ukraine 794 laboratory-confirmed PCR examination of the Covid-19. Total in Ukraine recorded 20 deaths from Covid-19”, – stated in the message.

In addition, it is noted that the number of citizens who recovered also increased: in Ukraine 13. Repeated laboratory study confirmed the absence of disease.