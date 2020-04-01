The number infected with the coronavirus has reached 645 patients

As of Tuesday, March 31, in Ukraine, recorded 645 cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19. About this Facebook reported the press service of the Ministry of health of Ukraine, informs the BAGNET.

According to the CHP, as at 22:00 on 31 March in Ukraine 645 laboratory-confirmed cases COVID-19. As noted, the total in Ukraine recorded 17 deaths from COVID-19. In total 10 employees have recovered; repeated laboratory tests revealed no virus in the body.