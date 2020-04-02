The number infected with the coronavirus worldwide exceeded one million

Thursday, April 2, in the world recorded more than a million people with coronavirus COVID-19.

According to Worldometers, which is regularly updated, the number of cases — 1 001 079 people, including the deaths of 51 385. Recovered 210 273 of the patient.

Now most infections in the United States — more than 235 thousand. Followed by Italy (115,242), Spain (110,238), Germany (84,264) and China (81,589). At the same time most deaths in Italy — 13,915, Spain (10,096) and the USA (5,620).

According to the evening of April 2 coronavirus in Ukraine contracted 897. Recorded 22 deaths and 19 cases of recovery of patients.

