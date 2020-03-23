The number of articles in the Ukrainian Wikipedia has over a million

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

Количество статей в украинской Википедии превысило миллион

Wikipedia. Photo: pixabay.com

Ukrainian Wikipedia reached one million articles. This milestone was 16 years old.

Million was the article “Odette” about the African-American singer, actress and civil rights activist. It was created by the user from Kremenchug.

Note that the first article on the Ukrainian version of Wikipedia appeared on 30 January 2004, and this date is considered its birthday. It was the “Atom”, and it was created by user Yuri koval from Japan.

Maria Batterbury

