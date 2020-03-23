The number of articles in the Ukrainian Wikipedia has over a million

Wikipedia. Photo: pixabay.com

Ukrainian Wikipedia reached one million articles. This milestone was 16 years old.

Мільйон статей досягнуто! 🤩Історична віха для найбільшої енциклопедії українською мовою, до якої йшли 16 років. Вітаємо з першим мільйоном усіх нас! 💗

1 million articles! We did it! 💪 pic.twitter.com/l1UcpRXTbO — Українська Вікіпедія (@wikipedia_uk) March 22, 2020

Million was the article “Odette” about the African-American singer, actress and civil rights activist. It was created by the user from Kremenchug.

Мільйонною стала стаття «Одетта» про афроамериканську співачку, акторку та активістку за громадянські права. Її започаткував Олег Кущ, освітянин із Кременчука, який викладає зарубіжну літературу в Кременчуцькому педколеджі pic.twitter.com/upX0uSikWf — Українська Вікіпедія (@wikipedia_uk) March 23, 2020

Note that the first article on the Ukrainian version of Wikipedia appeared on 30 January 2004, and this date is considered its birthday. It was the “Atom”, and it was created by user Yuri koval from Japan.