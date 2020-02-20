The number of cases of infection with coronavirus in China dropped

The number of victims of the new coronavirus, which try to speculate some Ukrainian people’s deputies, made up in China 2118.

Compared with bygone days, the number of new infections was reduced to 1355, to 394.

This was announced on Thursday, the State Committee on questions of hygiene and of health of China, reports TASS.

While recovered more than 16.1 per thousand, while the number of cases of infection has exceeded 74,5 thousand

A day earlier, on Wednesday, the Agency was informed about more than 74.1 thousand cases of infection, 2004 the victims and more than 14.3 thousand recovered. According to the updated data, the mortality rate of coronavirus in the country is 2.83 per cent instead of 2.7 per cent a day earlier.

At the same time, the who reported that the incubation period for the novel coronavirus caused by the disease is on average five to six days. These estimates are given in published Wednesday evening in Geneva newsletter.

The who refers to the work in the world of research, statistical data analysis and mathematical modeling results. It is emphasized that “according to preliminary estimates, the average incubation period is five to six days.” However, it can go from “zero to 14 days.” In late January, the who estimated the incubation period of two to ten days.

According to who estimates, mortality considering both diagnosed and not covered by the statistics of cases can be when the disease from 0.3% to 1%.

