The number of deaths has decreased in China called the updated data on the victims of coronavirus

The new coronavirus, the test sets which were available in Ukraine, has caused the death of 2663 people in China.

About it it is told in published on Tuesday the State Committee on Affairs of health of China, reports TASS.

The Agency also notes that in days was recorded 71 deaths. The day before this sad statistics was twice as big as 150 deaths. In addition, the authorities have reported that recovered more than 27.2 thousand people, and almost 2.6 million people discharged from hospitals.

At the same time, the total number of people infected with coronavirus new type in China for the day grew on 508 and amounted to 77,6 thousand

The greatest number of deaths over the past day — 68 — it was in Hubei province, 56 of them in Wuhan. Only in this region, there are approximately 64.8 per thousand cases of infection. Monday of medical institutions were issued more than 2.1 thousand people.

It is also reported that the number of people infected with coronavirus new type in South Korea grew by 60% and amounted to 893 people. On Tuesday announced the center for control and disease prevention under the Ministry of health of the country.

due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in Italy.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter