The number of infected COVID-19 in the world exceeded 720 thousand

The world continues to rage pandemic coronavirus. The damage from dangerous diseases are updated every hour.

So, as of three a.m. on March 30 in the world, was 720 117 cases of infection with coronavirus. This is according to the Johns Hopkins University.

According to the website, in the world 149 082 people recovered and 33 died 925.

The United States continues to lead in number of infected. The country has recorded 140 886 cases of infection. In second place Italy — 97 689 patients. In China 82 122, Spain — 80 110 in Germany — 62 095, France — 40 708, Iran — 38 309.

As a result of complications of the disease in Italy died 10 779 people. Spain recorded 6803 deaths. In China from the coronavirus died 3304 people in France — 2606, in the United States — 2436. In Germany, the victims of the virus were 525 people in the UK — 1228.

Ukraine, meanwhile, is rising on the list of countries with the highest number of infected COVID-19. As of the evening of 29 March, our country is in 66th place.

Recorded 10 deaths and six cases of recovery of patients.

