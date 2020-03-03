The number of infected in the world with coronavirus COVID-19 has exceeded 90 thousand people

Today, March 3, the number of infected with coronavirus new type COVID-19 is 90 937 people, including 3 117 died. About it reports the Center for system studies and engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

So, most of the infections recorded in China – 80 151. In second place South Korea, where the number of infected is 4,812 people. In third place Italy – 2 036.

At this point in the world from the coronavirus died 3 117 people. A recovered – 48 017.