The number of infected with the coronavirus in the world reached almost 125 thousand

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

Число инфицированных коронавирусом в мире достигло почти 125 тысяч

The total number of people infected with coronavirus COVID-19 reached almost 125 thousand people, according to DXY.cn informs BAGNET.

According to the latest information on mainland China have been infected with about 80.7 per thousand people, and beyond for over 37 thousand the number of deaths after infection with the virus is more than 4.5 thousand

Currently in Italy recorded a 12.4 thousand confirmed cases of the disease (died 827 people), Iran — 9 thousand, (354), South Korea — 7,869 thousand (66), Spain — 2,140 million (48), France — 1,784 thousand (33), Germany — 1,296 thousand (two), France — 1,126 thousand (19), in the territory of Japan, including passengers and crew members standing in Yokohama cruise — 1,281 thousand (19), USA — 987 (31), Switzerland — 476 (three), UK — 456 (eight), the Netherlands — 382 (four), Sweden — 326 (one), Norway 277, Belgium — 267, Austria — 206, Bahrain — 189, Singapore, 178, Malaysia — 149, Hong Kong — 129 (three), Denmark — 113, Australia — 112 (three).

Also less than 100 cases registered in 96 countries and regions of the world.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article