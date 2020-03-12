The number of infected with the coronavirus in the world reached almost 125 thousand

The total number of people infected with coronavirus COVID-19 reached almost 125 thousand people, according to DXY.cn informs BAGNET.

According to the latest information on mainland China have been infected with about 80.7 per thousand people, and beyond for over 37 thousand the number of deaths after infection with the virus is more than 4.5 thousand

Currently in Italy recorded a 12.4 thousand confirmed cases of the disease (died 827 people), Iran — 9 thousand, (354), South Korea — 7,869 thousand (66), Spain — 2,140 million (48), France — 1,784 thousand (33), Germany — 1,296 thousand (two), France — 1,126 thousand (19), in the territory of Japan, including passengers and crew members standing in Yokohama cruise — 1,281 thousand (19), USA — 987 (31), Switzerland — 476 (three), UK — 456 (eight), the Netherlands — 382 (four), Sweden — 326 (one), Norway 277, Belgium — 267, Austria — 206, Bahrain — 189, Singapore, 178, Malaysia — 149, Hong Kong — 129 (three), Denmark — 113, Australia — 112 (three).

Also less than 100 cases registered in 96 countries and regions of the world.