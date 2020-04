The number of infected with the coronavirus in Ukraine increased

According to the Ministry of health, as of 9:30 on April 7 in Ukraine recorded 1462 cases COVID-19, 45 of them fatal, 28 patients recovered. The day was recorded 143 new cases.

Now coronavirus disease discovered:

Vinnyts’ka oblast – 77 cases;

Volyn oblast – 34 cases;

Dnipropetrovsk region – 15 cases;

Donetsk region – 10 cases;

Zhytomyrs’ka oblast – 11 cases;

Transcarpathian region – 38 cases;

Zaporozhye region – 41 cases;

Ivano-Frankivsk oblast – 160 cases;

Kirovograd region – 53 cases;

Kiev – 253 case;

Kyiv region – 97 cases;

Lviv region – 29 cases;

Lugansk region – 3 cases;

Odessa oblast – 30 cases;

Poltavs’ka oblast – 12 cases;

Rivne region – 40 cases;

Sums’ka oblast – 51 case;

Ternopil oblast – 168 cases;

Kharkiv region – 1 case;

Kherson region – 13 cases;

Khmelnytsky region – 10 cases;

Chernivtsi region – 247 cases.

Cherkasy region – 62 cases;

Chernihiv region – 7 cases.

Data from the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea, Donetsk, Lugansk oblasts and the city of Sebastopol absent.

As of the morning of 7 April, the Centre received 521 the message on suspicion in COVID-19. Since the beginning of 2020 received 6385 reports of suspected COVID-19.