The number of people infected with coronavirus in Russia has exceeded six thousand

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Число зараженных коронавирусом в РФ превысило шесть тысяч

The number of patients with confirmed coronavirus, has exceeded in Russia six thousand people. It is reported by the operational headquarters in your Telegram channel.

Since the epidemic began in Russia 6343 confirmed case of coronavirus in 80 regions. A day of new cases of infection were recorded in 49 regions of Russia, coronavirus infection was detected in almost a thousand people. Most new cases in Moscow (591), Moscow region (82) and St. Petersburg (35).

For the entire period recorded 47 deaths, recovered 406.

Data on cases of the Ukrainian citizens in Russia.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article