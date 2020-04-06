The number of people infected with coronavirus in Russia has exceeded six thousand

The number of patients with confirmed coronavirus, has exceeded in Russia six thousand people. It is reported by the operational headquarters in your Telegram channel.

Since the epidemic began in Russia 6343 confirmed case of coronavirus in 80 regions. A day of new cases of infection were recorded in 49 regions of Russia, coronavirus infection was detected in almost a thousand people. Most new cases in Moscow (591), Moscow region (82) and St. Petersburg (35).

For the entire period recorded 47 deaths, recovered 406.

