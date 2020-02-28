The number of people infected with coronavirus Ukrainians Diamond Princess rose

The number infected with the coronavirus Ukrainians on the cruise ship Diamond Princess has increased to four. About this BAGNET learned from the press service of the Ministry of foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

As noted in a press-Department service, the citizens of Ukraine – crew members of the cruise liner Diamond Princess was taken with the coronavirus in a hospital in Tokyo. The state of health of Ukrainians is satisfactory.

“As 26.02.2020 an average of 4 citizens of Ukraine, who was diagnosed with the virus Covid-19 were hospitalized in medical institutions of the city of Tokyo. Now the condition of our countrymen as satisfactory. Consul liaison with the hospitalized Ukrainian,” – said the foreign Ministry of Ukraine.

Thus in Department noted that other citizens of Ukraine continue to be onboard Diamond Princess.