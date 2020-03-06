The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus during the day increased by 2241

Caused constraints in the work of the Kiev national University of Taras Shevchenko coronavirus during the day revealed more of 2241 people, of which 143 occurred in China. This is stated in published Friday in the Bulletin of the world health organization, reports TASS.

Thus, outside of China, the infection is detected at 2098 people.

The who clarify that all the world have confirmed 95 333 cases of infection, of which 80 565 in China, and 14 768 — beyond. In total, a disease caused by a new type of coronavirus, according to the organization, died 3015 people in China (31 over the past day) and 267 — around the world (53 per day).

The data confirmed the statement of the State Committee on Affairs of health of China: according to them, the number of victims of the new coronavirus in China increased to 3042 people, 53 726 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals.

In addition, according to the authorities of China, for the last day in China was confirmed 143 new cases of infection with coronavirus, died 30 people, 1681 has been cured and discharged from medical institutions. The total number of cases in China reached 80 552.

In Hubei province — the epicenter of the outbreak — the number of infected has increased by 126, to 67 592 people. The number of deaths increased by 29, to 2931. The day hospital was discharged 1487 people, the total number recovered in the region was 41 966.

As noted in the statement of the Committee, in close contact with an infected in China were 670 854, 896 of which 29 remain under medical supervision.

Recall that the outbreak caused by a novel coronavirus, the disease was recorded in late December, 2019 in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The world health organization (who) recognized it as an epidemic with multiple outbreaks and emergencies on an international scale. Outside of China most people infected in South Korea, Iran and Italy. All cases of infection have been identified in more than 70 countries, including Ukraine.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter