The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in the world for the day grew on 2223

While in Chernivtsi set infected? hospitalized residents coronavirus infection in China, the number of cases of infection with the novel coronavirus since the outbreak exceeded Thursday 80.4 per thousand, an increase of 139.

This is stated in the published Thursday statistics of the State Committee on questions of hygiene and of health of China, reports TASS.

At the same time, more than 52 thousand (2189 per day) of people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, 3012 people (31 per day) died.

A day earlier, the Department reported more than 80,2 thousand infected, over 49.8 thousand 2981 recovered and dead.

The first place among regions on number of infected people is Central Hubei province, where he contracted 67,4 thousand people, more than 2.9 thousand died, and about 40.4 thousand — recovered. Followed by Guangdong province in southern China, where he contracted 1.3 thousand inhabitants. In Henan (center) and Zhejiang (East) recorded on 1,2 thousand cases of infection. Over the past day on the territory of most of the 31 regions of mainland part of the country not found any new infected.

In Beijing the number of people infected has reached 418, of which 297 were discharged from the hospital, eight died. In the province of Heilongjiang , the number of deaths from pneumonia is 13, the number of infected for the time has reached 481, 379 of them recovered. In the South China province of Hainan , the situation is stable, the share of discharged from hospitals is 94% of the 168 cases, five people died, others are still undergoing treatment.

According to the latest official data, under the supervision of physicians in the country are more than 32.8 thousand inhabitants, had close contact with infected people. In China also, there are 522 people with a suspected virus, are quarantined. According to doctors, more than 5.9 thousand people infected in the country are in serious condition.

At the same time , the world health organization (who) has fixed a day 2223 new cases of infection with coronavirus in the world. This is stated in the published newsletter of the who. Thus, outside of China, the infection is detected in 2103 people.

It clarifies who in the world confirmed 93 090 cases of infection, of which 80 422 — in China, and 668 12 — beyond. In total from a disease caused by a coronavirus, a new type, according to the organization, died 2984 men in China (38 per day) and 214 — around the world (48 per day).

Recall that the outbreak caused by a novel coronavirus, the disease was recorded in late December, 2019 in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The who recognized it as an epidemic with multiple outbreaks and emergencies on an international scale. Outside of China most infected are in South Korea, Iran and Italy. All cases of infection have been identified in more than 70 countries, including Ukraine. The bulk of the cases are from the PRC.

However, he stressed, it is not the number infected, and the readiness of the health system to counteract outbreaks of this disease.

