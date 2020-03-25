The number of victims COVID-19 in the world exceeded 18 thousand people

As of March 25, in the world of recorded 399,191 infected with coronavirus infection has died from the virus 18,149 people, recovered more than 101 thousand. About it reports newspaper South China Morning Post.

As noted, over the past day the number of infections increased by 43,591 person who died was at 2,058 more.

In Europe, Italy is still ranked first in the number of infected and dead from COVID-19 (6,820 victims 69,176 patients).

Spain revealed 39,673 patients (died 2,696 thousand), Germany — 27,436 million (114), France – 22,300 million (1.1 thousand).

In the United States was 44,119 cases of infection with coronavirus (died 541).

In Asia does mainland China, where in December from the coronavirus in the country killed 3,281 people, was 81,218 thousand cases.