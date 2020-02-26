The number of victims of coronavirus in China has increased again

The number of victims of the new coronavirus, which has already reached Africa, in China on Wednesday morning amounted to 2715 people. This was announced by State Committee for hygiene and public health of China, reports TASS.

It is also reported that the amount recovered amounted to 29.7 thousand, the number of new infections since the outbreak of the disease exceeded 78 thousand

A day earlier, on Tuesday the Agency was informed about more than 77,6 thousand infected, 2663 victims and more than 27.3 thousand recovered.

According to updated figures, the official number of deaths from the coronavirus in the country is 3.47 percent instead of 3.42% the day before.

The daily number of newly identified cases of infection decreased by 102, amounting to 406, the number recorded for the last day of deaths fell by 19 to 52.

Among the regions in number of infected at the first place is the Central Hubei province, where was 65,1 thousand infected persons, of which 2.6 thousand died, recovered of the order of 20.9 thousand followed by Guangdong province (the South) where sick over 1.3 thousand people, Henan (center) and Zhejiang (East), each of which were more than 1,2 thousand cases of infection. Over the past day on the territory of 26 of the 31 regions of mainland part of the country not found any new infected.

In Beijing the number of infected was estimated at 400 people, of whom 235 were discharged from the hospital, and died four. In Heilongjiang province the number of deaths from coronavirus-induced disease consists of 12 people, the number of infected for the time reached 480, 245 of which recovered. In South China’s Hainan province, the situation finally stabilized, the share of discharged from hospitals is 73% of the 168 cases, five people died, others are still undergoing treatment.

According to the latest official data, under the supervision of physicians in the country are over 79,1 thousand people who had close contact with infected people. In China, there are more than 2.4 million people with suspected virus quarantined. According to doctors, more than 8.7 million people infected in the country are in serious condition.

At the same time worldwide, according to the site wordometers, the number of people infected with coronavirus has increased to 80 997, the number of deaths from pneumonia a new type amounted to 2764, at the same time, 30 058 people were able to overcome the disease.

Recall that the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) was recorded at the end of December 2019 in the most densely populated city in Central China — 12-million city of Wuhan. The world health organization recognized it as an emergency situation on an international scale, describing as an epidemic, with many lesions. Outside China, cases of infection have been identified in more than 35 countries.

