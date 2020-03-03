The number of victims of coronavirus in China increased to 2943

The new coronavirus, which German top officials ceased to give each other hands, became a cause of death in China, 31 people during the day. The total number of victims of the disease was 2943, and the number of people infected with coronavirus in China has reached more than 80.1 thousand.

About it it is told in published on Tuesday the State Committee on Affairs of health of China, reports TASS.

It is also reported that per day nearly 2.8 thousand people discharged from hospitals, but only recovered more than 47.2 thousand people.

All fatal cases were registered in Hubei province, 24 of them in Wuhan. The number of infected in Hubei has increased by 114. On Monday, local health facilities were prescribed more than 2.4 thousand people.

Also huge number of cases infected with coronavirus new type in the Republic of Korea — where it has reached 4812. This was announced on Monday, the Center for control and disease prevention under the Ministry of health of the country.

In the last week in the Republic of Korea there has been a dramatic increase in the number of infected. In this regard, the government today once again postponed the beginning of the school year in schools for two weeks, on March 23.

Because coronavirus sounding the alarm in the UK: the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson called the high probability of wider spread of the coronavirus in the country. This is stated in its statement released on Tuesday.

“High probability that the coronavirus will spread more widely in the coming days and weeks, and that’s why we make all possible preparations. We agreed on a plan, the details of which I will present today, so even if the virus spreads, we will be ready to take all necessary steps to limit its spread and protect those in greatest need“—are the words of the Prime Minister in his office published a statement.

In the UK to date observed 40 cases of the disease caused by a novel coronavirus. Most of them (37) are in England, which also confirmed at least four cases of transmission of the virus in the country. Another case recorded in Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland.



Looks even more depressing statistics with the spread of the coronavirus worldwide: the number of victims has reached 3125, the number of the initiated reached 90 927 at 137 48 recovered. These data are presented on the website wordometer.

Recall that the outbreak caused by a novel coronavirus, the disease was recorded in late December, 2019 in the most densely populated city in Central China — 12-million city of Wuhan. The world health organization recognized it as an emergency situation on an international scale, describing as an epidemic, with many lesions. Outside of China most people infected in South Korea and Italy. All cases of infection have been identified in more than 70 countries.

are under serious threat. For the first time in the history of the largest sporting events of four years may pass without an audience.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter