The number of victims of coronavirus in China reached 2238 people

Число жертв коронавируса в Китае достигло 2238 человек

As of 6:00 on Friday the total number of deaths from pneumonia caused by a novel coronavirus COVID-19 in China increased to 2238 people, 9 deaths recorded in the world. About it reports the Center for system studies and engineering at Johns Hopkins University (USA).

The number of infected in China reached 75245 people. Everything in the world – 76498. In turn, recovered according to the latest 18 442 people.

It should be noted that approximately 80% of all cases of acute respiratory illness caused by a coronavirus, was recorded in China’s Hubei province.

