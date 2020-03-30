The number of victims worldwide from coronavirus, has exceeded 33 thousand people

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

Число жертв в мире от коронавируса превысило 33 тыс. человек

As of 03.00 Monday in the world has recorded 703 734 cases of infection with coronavirus, died 33 210 people, recovered more than 146 thousand, the newspaper reported the South China Morning Post.

According to the American Johns Hopkins University, the number of infected people in the world amounted to 720 117.

Coronavirus in the world

Sad leadership in the number of cases keep the United States, which recorded 136 880 409 infected and 2 deaths.

In Europe the leader in the number of infections is Italy, where 10 779 victims of infection and 97 689 patients.

In mainland China over the past day registered 31 new cases of infection with coronavirus, 30 of them from people arriving from abroad.

Source: South China Morning Post

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article