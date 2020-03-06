The nurse came up with another method of protection against coronavirus

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

Медсестра придумала еще один способ защиты от коронавируса

A nurse from Australia was advised to clean the jewelry every day to prevent infection with coronavirus. It is reported by The Sun.

Travelling around Japan woman published a post on a social network and talked about things, which can spread germs. This list includes jewelry and handbags.

According to the nurse, she disinfects her engagement ring antiseptic or alcohol wipes before each wearable. In addition, she noted that do not put your bag and things from the street to the bed.

“I don’t go to bed without a good soul,” said the specialist.

The nurse added that it is risky to use hand dryers in public areas. “In dryers breed bacteria, because they contain moisture and heat,” she explained.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
