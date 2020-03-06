The nurse came up with another method of protection against coronavirus

A nurse from Australia was advised to clean the jewelry every day to prevent infection with coronavirus. It is reported by The Sun.

Travelling around Japan woman published a post on a social network and talked about things, which can spread germs. This list includes jewelry and handbags.

According to the nurse, she disinfects her engagement ring antiseptic or alcohol wipes before each wearable. In addition, she noted that do not put your bag and things from the street to the bed.

“I don’t go to bed without a good soul,” said the specialist.

The nurse added that it is risky to use hand dryers in public areas. “In dryers breed bacteria, because they contain moisture and heat,” she explained.