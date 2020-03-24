The offensive in the movie: there are the top 10 films, most of which do battle

The leader of the film “the Wolf of wall street”. Photo: twitter.com/THR

Portal Buzz Bingo has reviewed more than 3,500 scripts, movies, and determined what movies sounds the most swear words, and what actors often say it. It is interesting that the leader of the first list was “the Wolf of wall street” in which over 180 minutes was uttered 715 “curses”.

Ten films with the highest number of offensive from Buzz Bingo as follows:

“The wolf of wall street” (2013) “Rough jewels” (2019) “Casino” (1995) “Jay and Silent Bob strike back” (2001) “Fury” (2014) “Voice of the streets” (or “Straight out of Compton”) (2015) “Summer of Sam” (1999) “Do not swallow” (1997) “Reservoir dogs” (1992) “Beavis and butt-head do America” (1996)

As for the actors, the leadership of the star “Macho nerd” Jonah hill, who, incidentally, starred in the film “the Wolf of wall street”. A thousand delivered in the frame of words is necessary 22.9 curses.

Overall, ten of the most swearing of the actors looks like this:

Jonah Hill Leonardo DiCaprio Samuel L. Jackson Adam Sandler Al Pacino Denzel Washington Billy Bob Thornton Seth Rogen Bradley Cooper Danny McBride

