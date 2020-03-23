The Office of legends: Canal+ will broadcast the season 4 in the clear !

Share on Facebook

Canal + is trying by all means to raise the morale of the French ! This time, the chain will diffuse through The Office of the Legends in the clear !

Canal + once again in solidarity ! After you have allowed all the French look at all of the programs in the clear, the chain will diffuse through The Office of the Captions for all !

TF1 will not stop Canal+ ! The channel number 4 wanted to broadcast its programmes in the clear, but 1 was forced to stop with the help of the CSA… But the Channel doesn’t stop like that !

New idea for the encrypted string : broadcast one of its flagship series in the clear. Better : the series resumes at the beginning. Not one, two or three seasons, but four will be available for all !

The chain turned to The Bureau of Legends. The series of espionage makes a tobacco. Between 28 and 31 march, all the French will be able to subdue the four seasons home !

“The programming will be paved to provide access for the first time in the clear series legendary Canal+ “, is looking forward Maxime Saada, chairman of the management board of Canal +group.

The Office of the Legends in the clear : big blow for Canal +

The series brings together several major players in French. We can find Mathieu Kassovitz, Jean-Pierre Darroussin or Léa Drucker in the scenes of the French secret services.

The Office of the Legends must train the best agents of French foreign… but many problems come from, and the series quickly turns between suspense and manipulation.

Be careful though, not too fast : from 28 to 31 march, four days ago… and four seasons to watch. A season per day. Then, Canal + will have to stop broadcasting in the clear.

By Saturday at Midnight, the encrypted string setting as well on one of its biggest successes. First to annoy the French tv channel TF1. Then to encourage the French to turn to the programs Canal +…

To see if thee Office of the Legends managed to bring everyone back on the 4. Especially since the season 5 of the Office of the Legends needs to come out soon…