The official movie trailer of Oleg Sentsov and Ahtem Seitablaev Rooms

The official trailer of the movie “the Room”, which was created based on the eponymous play by Director Oleg Sentsov. The world premiere took place last week in the framework of the Berlinale Special anniversary Berlin film festival. The film received positive reviews from dignitaries and critics.

The movie “the Room” was directed remotely and is a unique phenomenon in the Ukrainian film industry. Oleg Sentsov during the work on the film was in a penal colony in Northern Russia, and Ahtem Seytablaev helped to realize the idea on-set along with the film’s producer Anna Palenchuk. Workflow Oleg and Ahtem discussed in the letters, which, according to Anna, it was more than a hundred.

The film starred Alexander Yarema Irina Mak, Viktor Zhdanov, Lorena Kolibabchuk, Denis Rodnyansky, Elena Uzluk, Evgeny Chernikov, Agatha Larionov, Alexander Begma, Maria Smolyakova, Maxim Divizorul, Eugene Swan, Oleg Karpenko, Alexander lapty, Victor Andrienko. The composer made a member of the group “Okean Elzy” miloš sides.

The grotesque drama tells the story of an enclosed society which tries to overcome their fears and gain freedom. In the world, all subject to a strict system and the Supreme ruler – Zero. Ten characters already love to run around and do everything according to the rule book. They have no opportunity to choose how to live and who to love. But life changes with the arrival of a new resident who does not know the existing laws. This destroys the calm of a passive power. Suddenly an unshakable faith Rooms split into pieces. They want to decide their own fate, to get the names and create a new world where they will rule their laws. Rooms abandon the old system, but whether new is better than the last?

Premiere of “Rooms” in Ukraine is scheduled for autumn 2020.

