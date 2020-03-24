The Olympic and Paralympic games in Tokyo was postponed for a year due to the coronavirus

Tuesday, March 24, after a telephone conversation with the President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach, Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe, Governor of Tokyo Yuriko Koike and the Chairman of the organizing Committee of Tokyo 2020 Yoshiro Mori made the decision to move the summer Olympics, which were held from 24 July to 9 August in the capital of Japan.

Following the talks, the international Olympic Committee and the organizing Committee for the Olympic games in Tokyo 2020, issued a joint statement.

“In the current circumstances, based on information provided by the world health organization, the IOC President and the Prime Minister of Japan came to the conclusion that the games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo to take place after 2020, but no later than the summer of 2021, in order to ensure the health of the athletes, everyone involved in the Olympics, and the international community,” the statement says.

In the afternoon of March 24 will be a meeting of the IOC Executive Board, which officially will issue a decision to postpone the Games (presumably the competition will be held from 23 July to 8 August 2021 under the former name of Tokyo 2020). Will take for 2021 and Paralympic games that Tokyo had to make from 25 August to 6 September.

It is noted that such term of transfer due to the fact that in 2022 to be held winter Olympic game in Beijing, and so for two years to postpone the competition would be problematic.

By the way, before the Olympic games were cancelled only during wars. Ironically, Tokyo in such a situation for the second time in history, the first was in 1940.

We will add that the Olympic flame will remain in Japan as a symbol of commitment and hope, said the head of the IOC Thomas Bach.

Photo Getty Images

