The Olympic flame Games in Tokyo was lit in Ancient Olympia

By Maria Batterburyon in Sport

Олимпийский огонь Игр в Токио зажжен в Древней Олимпии

Lit in Ancient Olympia the Olympic flame for the 2020 Games which will be held in Tokyo, reports TASS.

According to tradition, the torch was lit using a parabolic mirror from the sun’s rays on the altar of an ancient Greek temple of Hera. The role of the high priestess were actress Xanthi George.

The event was attended by the President of Greece Prokopis Pavlopoulos, the head of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach and other officials. Because of the epidemic of the coronavirus ceremony was held without spectators.

