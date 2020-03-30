The Olympics in Tokyo will open in July 2021 – media

The summer Olympic games in Tokyo, postponed for next year due to the coronavirus, can be held in July 2021. About it reports Reuters, citing Japanese media.

Journalists of public broadcaster NHK has learned that the international Olympic Committee and the Japanese organizers are in the final stages of negotiations to determine the date of the opening of the Tokyo games in 2020. Most likely it will be released on July 23, 2021. The closing ceremony will be held on 8 August.

Recall that the 2020 Olympics were to be held in Tokyo from 24 July to 9 August, but was postponed because of the pandemic coronavirus. This is the first delay in the 124-year history of the modern Olympic games, only Games of 1940 were cancelled because of world war II.

The transfer of the Olympics is a huge financial blow for Japan, which has invested in their holding $ 12 billion.