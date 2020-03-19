“The Olympics is cursed” in Athens “without witnesses” gave Tokyo Olympic torch (video)

Thursday, March 19, at the Panathenaic stadium in Athens hosted a modest transfer of the Olympic flame in Tokyo, which is supposed to make the Game from 24 July to 9 August.

In connection with the recommendations of the authorities not to hold public gatherings to prevent the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 a ceremony was held for the first time without guests, spectators and journalists (the event was invited the President of Greece Katerina Sakellaropoulo, but it was not present in the arena).

Duet Greek athletes Katerina and Lefteris Stefanidis Petrunis — lit altar in the stadium. Then the President of the Olympic Committee of Greece and member, international Olympic Committee Spyros Kapralos received the Olympic flame from the “main priestess”, a role which was played by actress Xanthi Georgiou, and handed it to the representative of the organizing Committee of “Tokyo 2020” Naoko Imoto, a former swimmer, participant of the Olympic games of 1996 in Atlanta (titled Japanese athletes — three-time Olympic champion in wrestling Saori Yoshida, three-time Olympic champion in judo Nomura Tadahiro from a trip to Greece refused).

#Tokyo2020 #Tokyo2020 lantern. #OlympicTorchRelay #UnitedByEmotion pic.twitter.com/963rIXeGtQ — #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) March 19, 2020

Now the fire on 20 March will be in Japan on a special flight. The authorities claims that the coronavirus will not interfere with the competition.

Although Japanese Finance Minister Taro ASO believes that the summer Olympic games 2020 in Tokyo are cursed. According to officials, these games happen every 40 years, since 1940.

“Games of 1940 in Tokyo were cancelled due to war Games of 1980 in Moscow were boycotted by many countries, Games in 2020 may not take place because of the threat of coronavirus. This problem occurs every 40 years — damn Olympics. It is a fact”, — said Taro ASO in an interview with Reuters.

Photo Twitter Tokyo2020

