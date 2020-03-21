The Olympics told in detail how she was raped by coach

Famous American athlete Erin Aldrich admitted that she was molested by coach John Rambo, telling in detail how it all happened.

Erin Aldrich

“We were at the Junior world championship when I was barely 18 years old. One night, he pulled off my blanket to my knees and penetrated me with his fingers” – quoted by Aldrich dailymail.co.uk.

He carefully prepared her for sex. For a long time had a pronounced attentions, behaved casually, made inappropriate compliments. To engage her in a sexual relationship, he could only after puberty.

“He often said that I’m attractive and sexy. Before him I had no sexual experience, and mental development was like a 13-year-old. He tried to make me fall for yourself before for the first time to touch,” — said Erin.

John Rambo

With a record of Erin’s participation in four world Championships in the high jump. In 1996, the girl stopped at the last step of the podium at the Junior world championship. She performed at the Olympics in Sydney in 2000 and the Universiade in Beijing in 2001.

Author

Maxim Bogdanov