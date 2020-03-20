The online travel guide from LeMonade: how to “go” to the Opera and listen to the classics

National theatre named Frank. Photo: facebook.com/frankotheatre

Due to the outbreak of coronavirus around the world, people are forced to spend time in isolation. But in this situation, you can spend it wisely. As Opera houses and concert halls are closed, organizations and musicians around the world broadcast the concerts live, and open their archives.

LeMonade has collected several variants of such cultural activities.

The Berlin Philharmonic hall. Photo: digitalconcerthall.com

– Berlin Philharmonic hall (Germany) discovered the digital concert hall, providing free access to hundreds of past concerts and the opportunity to watch the upcoming live events.

In order to enjoy music you need to register. Free access is not only concerts, but also educational videos.

– Vienna state Opera (Austria), which until April 2, canceled their performances due to the spread of the coronavirus, free broadcasts recordings of previous performances. This was reported on its website.

In this difficult situation, the Vienna state Opera house is now opening its archives to the live broadcast, so music lovers around the world will still be able to enjoy Opera and ballet”, — stated in the message.

To view the schedule and to join click here. Broadcast is at 17.00 and 19.00 hours CET (18.00 and 20.00 – Kiev) and remain available during the day. You need to register.

“La Traviata” online. Photo: facebook.com/MetOpera

– The new York Metropolitan Opera (USA) also closed until March 31. But the best performances are now broadcast online in HD format under the “Met Opera Nightly Streams”.

We would like to provide some sort of Grand Opera comfort for Opera-lovers in these extraordinarily challenging times. Each night we will offer a completely different Opera the pearl of our collection HD-presentations for the last 14 years,” said CEO Peter Gelb.

The schedule can be found at the link. Broadcast starts at 19.30 in new York and is available on the website for another 30 hours after the stream.

Do not lag behind global trends and Ukrainian cultural institutions.

– Capital of the national academic drama theatre named Frank on the official YouTube channel now broadcasts your video archive. Beginning of performances – traditionally at 19:00, the links to the stream published on the Facebook page of the theatre at 18:55. The schedule also can be viewed at the link.

– Dnipropetrovsk Philharmonic named Kogan offers online to see the Symphony orchestra concerts. During the quarantine, they can listen to everyone. This can be done on the website in the section “Philharmonic online” or on the page in Facebook.

Lviv national Opera . Photo: opera.lviv.ua

– Available online and submission of the Lviv National Opera. The best performances, the audience will be able to see on the YouTube channel. Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday one of the views from the repertoire will be available for viewing during the day. And on the page in Facebook you can learn the most interesting facts about the operas, ballets and their creators.

