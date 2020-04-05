The online travel guide from LeMonade: how to learn to draw the Simpsons and Marvel superheroes

Homer Simpson from the 12-year-old artist. Photo: twitter.com/Mmdelaney1

During the quarantine, thanks to the online broadcasts can not only see the famous Opera from around the world or stroll through the famous museums, but also learn to draw your favorite superheroes just like a Pro. LeMonade decided to share these lessons.

Super Mario and the Simpsons. Online lessons for children who are forced to stay at home because of the coronavirus, gives the artist will Slini drawing comics for Marvel in particular, he worked on “spider-Man” and “Star wars.”

Will told BBC News that it was initially expected the participation of about 100 children, but now his lessons with enthusiasm tune of thousands.

Very popular #WeWillDraw challenge today! We've done the three (st)ages of Mario. pic.twitter.com/ua7910uecu — emma q burns (@betaburns) April 1, 2020

Browse the lessons on the YouTube channel of the artist. Here, for example, you can learn how to draw spider-Man, the Simpsons, or super Mario. Children and parents also share with the artist drawings of aliens, the heroes of “Star wars” and others.

Groot and spider-Man. Marvel also video tutorials entertains fans of his Universe. So, last week, the Studio creative Director Brian Crosby during the stream taught users to draw spider-Man.

And this week you can see how to draw Groot – charming tree-like humanoid.

Online painting classes are held in social networks, in particular, on the pages of the Studio in Facebook, YouTube and Instagram. They are already appreciated by users, and the comments to the video even began receiving orders – fans are asked to show how to portray their favorite characters, for example, Deadpool or Iron man.

LeMonade previously wrote about how online “to go” to the Opera and listen to the classics

We also talked about the top 5 museums in the world that you can visit virtually.