The online travel guide from LeMonade: the top 5 museums in the world that you can visit virtual

Due to the outbreak of coronavirus visits to museums became a luxury, like all other cultural activities. However, in these difficult times, an appeal to art, history is more than ever. LeMonade have collected the top 5 museums in the world that you can visit from the comfort of home.

The Louvre (Paris, France). #LouvreChezVous from one of the most famous museums in the world offers users to follow Beyonce and Jay-Z – their video for the song “Apes**t” was filmed in these halls, starting with the ceiling of the Gallery of Apollo, and ending with the famous painting “Mona Lisa”.

Virtual visitors to the Louvre can also closely examine the Mona Lisa, masterpiece of Leonardo da Vinci, thanks to interactive online features, which allows users to zoom in on the canvas. Read more about the artist, his techniques and famous look you can find out by clicking on different areas of the picture.

The Metropolitan Museum of art (new York, USA). This Museum has an extensive online inventory, including 360-degree tours of its galleries.

Art has the ability to unite, heal and create community. While The Met has temporarily closed its doors to combat the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), we remain committed to our mission – to inspire knowledge, creativity and ideas, even when our visitors are stay at home,” reads the Museum’s website.

In the digital collection of the Metropolitan Museum of art offers a selection of the many videos, articles and online resources. With their help, for example, you can learn about modern artists or medieval knight’s practices, finding creative activities for the whole family to watch the concerts of musicians from all over the world and many more.

While the Museum is closed, you can follow using the hashtag #MetAnywhere or subscribe to the newsletter. In addition the site offer to visit a social network of cultural institutions – Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest and Daily Motion. Also, it is possible to see in Google Arts&Culture.

The Vatican Museums (Rome, Italy). The complex of the Vatican museums in Rome is a truly stunning place. Seven of them, including the Sistine chapel, you can explore in the virtual tour.

Stroll through the rest of the Vatican from video guides, in particular, in St. Peter’s square, at the link.

The natural history Museum (London, UK). The local collection includes more than 70 million exhibits on botany, Zoology (including insects), Mineralogy and paleontology. Here, for example, you can see the Diplodocus, butterflies and giant crystals. The Museum exhibits long attract both Londoners and tourists. To go to the virtual tour that the Museum offers, you will need the Google Arts&Culture.

National archaeological Museum (Athens, Greece). It is the largest Museum of Greece, whose permanent exhibition of more than 20 thousand items of different eras, and collections of ceramics and sculptures are among the richest in the world. These resources can be viewed online.

