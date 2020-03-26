“The only beautiful kind of Kardashian” broke quarantine and was criticized by fans

Loving to please fans of bold images supermodel Kendall Jenner, which the TV host piers Morgan has called “the only girl in the family Kardashian”, came under a barrage of criticism from fans who scolded her for violating the quarantine.

Fans of the star criticized Kendall for her after she placed in the stories of his Instagram account post, where he showed himself driving one of his cars, writes “Lenta.ru”.

“Just had to have it”, — has signed a snapshot of the celebrity.

Network users outraged, published by frame, because the state of California and the city of new York has imposed on its territory strict quarantine, which require the residents is strictly house.

“Mmm, no, stay home. @Kendalljenner,” said one fan. “I think your house has enough space to walk around without public appearance,” said the second. “You should be home!” — said the third.

In response, Jenner decided to answer fan choosing to not “short-term” strores, and Twitter.

In the post she wrote that is serious about quarantine and stay home. However, she added, “to get some fresh air — not a bad idea, subject to all safety rules”.

For beauty, interceded star sisters, assuring that Kendall is indeed a very serious girl, and slowly the conflict was settled.

