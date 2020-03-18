The organizers of “Eurovision” has canceled a number of events

The organizers of “Eurovision”, the preparation of which still is in the normal mode were forced to cancel a number of activities in the framework of the competition due to the coronavirus. The Netherlands, which is planned in may international song contest, decided not to hold a traditional annual concert. Also, the organizers of “Eurovision” reported that refused to shoot cutaways of the participants.

About changes in the preparation of the “Eurovision-2020” was announced by the mayor of Rotterdam, Ahmed Aboutaleb.

“In General, the preparations for “Eurovision-2020″ is going according to plan. The scene starts to build 5-6 of April,” — said in an official statement.

While the organizers of the contest at the meeting in Rotterdam decided not to cancel and not to transfer the competition due to the coronavirus. But the situation may change in the near future. The fate of the competition promises to solve 5-6 of April.

“We know that you are looking forward to news about the Eurovision song contest this year. Due to the ever changing situation with the coronavirus, it is necessary to take into account every important element. Please bear with me. We hope to have more information in the near future”, — stated in the page of “Eurovision” in Instagram.

Earlier, the coronavirus was identified in one of the members of the European broadcasting Union. Because of this, Sweden and Israel refused to participate in the contest.

Some media outlets have disseminated the information about the cancellation of “Eurovision”.

While representatives of Ukraine, the group GO_A preparing for a trip to the Netherlands. According to surveys on the website of the Eurovision team is in fourth place.

And under forecasts of bookmakers GO_A is on the 27th place in the ranking.

