The organizers of the “Golden Globe” changed the rules of the ceremony

The Hollywood foreign press Association has changed the rules of the prize “Golden globe”: now to the fight for awards will be allowed not only film released in the rental., and others who “may be released first in the television format (e.g., streaming services, cable channel, essential channel, etc.)”.

Alternative selection procedure opisyvaetsya as a temporary and “effective from 15 March to 30 April 2020”, and this period is subject to further review and possible extension.

Abolished mandatory in the past to view the film nominees, involving the participation of at least 90 members of the Association. Now you can send digital screening copies to the electors could evaluate them at home.