The output of the action movie “fast and furious 9” was postponed for a year

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Выход боевика "Форсаж 9" отложили на год

Another “victim” of coronavirus was rolling schedule an action-Thriller “fast and furious 9”. According to the publication The Hollywood Reporter, Universal studios has postponed the release of the film for almost a year. Instead of the end of may 2020, it will be presented to the audience on 2 April 2021.

Thus, the ninth series took a date that was previously reserved for the tenth. When will be released until deemed to be the final part of the franchise, is not specified.

Recall that the level of expectation of the film “fast and furious 9” was very high. This is evidenced by the fact that released on the eve of super bowl in American football, the trailer received nearly 450 million views on various platforms.

This result testified to the fact that the ninth series may be collected in world hire of at least a billion dollars, like it happened to the previous parts. The decision by Universal studios, most likely due to the fact that the lion’s share of the earnings of “fast and the furious” provided the Chinese car. But with the spread of the coronavirus, it was announced that the authorities closed indefinitely the cinemas.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article