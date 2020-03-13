The output of the action movie “fast and furious 9” was postponed for a year

Another “victim” of coronavirus was rolling schedule an action-Thriller “fast and furious 9”. According to the publication The Hollywood Reporter, Universal studios has postponed the release of the film for almost a year. Instead of the end of may 2020, it will be presented to the audience on 2 April 2021.

Thus, the ninth series took a date that was previously reserved for the tenth. When will be released until deemed to be the final part of the franchise, is not specified.

Recall that the level of expectation of the film “fast and furious 9” was very high. This is evidenced by the fact that released on the eve of super bowl in American football, the trailer received nearly 450 million views on various platforms.

This result testified to the fact that the ninth series may be collected in world hire of at least a billion dollars, like it happened to the previous parts. The decision by Universal studios, most likely due to the fact that the lion’s share of the earnings of “fast and the furious” provided the Chinese car. But with the spread of the coronavirus, it was announced that the authorities closed indefinitely the cinemas.