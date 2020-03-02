The outrageous film adaptation of the cult novel

Of the service starts running Comedy drama “Emma” based on the novel by Jane Austen.

The Director of the film “Emma” made by photographer Autumn de Wilde, therefore, the film is expected in pastel colors (in the style of postanoxic repeatedly compared with the Weight of Anderson). The Jane Austen novel was first published in 1815 and has since become an example of inspiration for many productions and films.

The main role was starring Anya Taylor-joy, which is also employed in a psychological horror-Thriller by Edgar Wright. In the movie “Emma” also played johnny Flynn, Josh O’connor, bill Nighy, MIA Goth, etc.

The main character – Emma Woodhouse – used to Woo all around, as it believes that well versed in people. Once she discourages her friend Harriet to marry a farmer and woos her with the vicar Elton. But he falls in love with the Emma.