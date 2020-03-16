The owner of Louis Vuitton will produce free antiseptic for hands

By Maria Batterbury

Владелец Louis Vuitton будет производить бесплатные антисептики для рук

Concern LVMH will use its lines for the production of perfumery for the production of disinfectants for the hands.

Sanitizer will begin producing in three factories that produce perfume for the brands Christian Dior, Givenchy and Guerlain. We are talking about plants located near the cities of Orleans, Chartres and Beauvais.

LVMH will be free to convey antiseptic to the French authorities in the field of health. Deliveries will begin from March 16.

In the first week will release 12 tons of product. Production will continue as long as necessary, said the group, according to Fakty.com.ua.

