In the United States court convicted businessman Levon Terengganu, also known as the lion Germen. He participated in the Scam, which was organized by the Mormon sect of polygamists, according to BAGNET, citing the Associated Press.

German helped to launder hundreds of millions of dollars, which brought the criminal scheme of the Kingston clan — family religious groups that promote polygamy, incest and pedophilia. According to the Federal Prosecutor John Huber, it was the largest tax Scam in the history of Utah. They managed to steal over a billion dollars.

Company Washakie Renewable Energy, which is owned by the Kingston clan, a few years benefited from tax relief for biodiesel production. In fact, the cultists bought it in India and Panama and resold in the US under the guise of its own product.

German managed to convince Kingston that he has a “roof” in the government that will protect them from possible prosecution. It was a hoax, but the sectarians believe and began to import more biodiesel. They sold it at gas stations of Germana and received huge tax breaks. State money accomplices bought expensive real estate and luxury sports cars.

In 2015, the authorities refused to pay the tax benefits in the amount of $ 650 million and began an investigation. Three years later, Germano and a few members of the clan of Kingston was charged with fraud, money laundering and other crimes. The author of the Scam Jacob Kingston, his brother and two relatives made a deal with the investigation and admitted guilt. In court, Kingston testified against Darmena.

The Kingston clan, also uses the names “Order” and the Church of Christ, has 3.5 thousand members. In addition to polygamy, they are known penchant for closely related marriages, which, in their opinion, help them to maintain the purity of the dynasty. The cultists forcibly marry underage girls, the youngest of whom was only 13 years old.