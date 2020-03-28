The owner of the NBA will donate $25 million to fight virus

By Maria Batterburyon in Sport

Владелец клуба НБА пожертвует $25 млн на борьбу с вирусом

The owner of club of National basketball Association (NBA) “Los Angeles clippers” Steve Ballmer and his wife Connie will donate $25 million to fight the coronavirus, reports the Los Angeles Times.

It is noted that $10 million will receive the University of Washington in Seattle to accelerate the development of drugs against infection. Also Ballmer will assist Southeast Michigan, where he grew up, and Los Angeles, where is his basketball club.

