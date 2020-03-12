“The pain lives in me every second”: the daughter Zavorotnyuk told of the unseen

The daughter of a cancer patient actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk Anna Zavorotnyuk-Stryukova, which actively communicates with fans of the mother in social networks, called not to judge her.

“The pain lives in me every second, and superficial judgments are some people who, God forbid, ever faced with such blows of fate, have no right to judge me”, — she wrote.

She also said that he wants to share his experiences. “I can say that I really wanted to throw out my thoughts to you. Trying to find a place to stand and feel that you’re helping your dedication, kind words and prayers to my very best mom”, she said.

