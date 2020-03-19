The pandemic is a famous actress forced to postpone the wedding

Tuesday, March 17, it became known that the film star Emma stone was postponed indefinitely their wedding.

How to write Fakty, 31-year-old Hollywood actress met in March to marry 34-year-old filmmaker Dave McCurry. They’ve been Dating for two years, and in December officially engaged. However, the pandemic coronavirus has made adjustments to the plans of the lovers.

The stone three times nominated for “Oscar” and received an Academy award in 2017 for his starring role in the musical “La La land”. This film brought her Golden globe, BAFTA and several other awards. In the same year 2017, and Emma topped the rating of the highest paid Actresses in the world. And the American magazine Time has included it in its list of 100 most influential people.