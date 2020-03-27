“The pandemic is accelerating”: the head of the who urged countries to take aggressive actions

The head of the world health organization Tedros Aden Gebreyesus stated that the fourth one hundred thousand cases of coronavirus in the world happened in just two days. He said this during a speech at the summit of the G20 countries, said the who on Twitter.

According to him, without aggressive action by all countries in the world can die millions of people.

“Pandemic COVID-19 accelerating at an exponential rate. The first 100 thousand cases took 67 days. The second 11 days. On the third 100 thousand took only 4 days. Fourth – only 2 days. Without aggressive action in all countries, millions could die,” – said the head of the who.