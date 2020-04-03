The paparazzi showed a figure of Jennifer Lopez without photoshop

Star keeps himself in shape.

Considering how good looking Jennifer Lopez in her 50s, netizens than once suspected her that she is embellishing their photos with the help of photoshop, retouching and filters. In particular, this concerned the ideal forms stars.

However, if Instagram such manipulations can be made, that photo the paparazzi are not known to lie. In the case of J. Lo’s no difference between pictures from her social networks and random photos were found. The anticipation matched the reality, and on the days when the singer is once again caught in the lenses of photographers after a workout.