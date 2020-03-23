The Paris homeless accommodated in empty hotels

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Парижских бездомных расселят в пустующих гостиницах

In connection with the announcement in Paris by the quarantine, most of the capital’s hotels are empty in the absence of tourists. In this regard, according to the newspaper Le Parisien, the authorities are going to let live in the hotel of the homeless — that they were able to isolate themselves in a safe location, reducing the risk of infection by coronavirus. This was stated by the Minister of housing Julien Denormandie. Hotel rooms will be booked the city.
So, already booked 50 rooms at the three-star hotel CIS Paris Kellerman.

Hotels group Accor is ready to provide around 500 rooms. Each settled on one person — to avoid unnecessary contacts between people.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths from the coronavirus in France increased to 860 people.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article