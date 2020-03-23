The Paris homeless accommodated in empty hotels

In connection with the announcement in Paris by the quarantine, most of the capital’s hotels are empty in the absence of tourists. In this regard, according to the newspaper Le Parisien, the authorities are going to let live in the hotel of the homeless — that they were able to isolate themselves in a safe location, reducing the risk of infection by coronavirus. This was stated by the Minister of housing Julien Denormandie. Hotel rooms will be booked the city.

So, already booked 50 rooms at the three-star hotel CIS Paris Kellerman.

Hotels group Accor is ready to provide around 500 rooms. Each settled on one person — to avoid unnecessary contacts between people.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths from the coronavirus in France increased to 860 people.

