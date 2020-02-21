The Parliament of Portugal supported the euthanasia law

Portugal to legalise euthanasia. The relevant law was supported by the country’s Parliament.

This was the second vote on euthanasia. The bill was sent back for revision and corrections, and then it will be given to special parliamentary Commission.

About allowing euthanasia with medical staff for terminal patients requested some community groups, and the Parliament received few petitions, one of which was signed by the doctors.

Previously, the issue of legalization of euthanasia was put to a referendum. For it gave the votes of 50.5% of the Portuguese, and a quarter were against and the rest undecided.

The Catholic Church of the country opposes euthanasia.

Recall, while euthanasia is legal only in Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.

Source: El Pais