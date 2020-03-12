The participants of Lithuania and Israel will not go on shooting video for Eurovision-2020

The participant from Lithuania, one of the favorites of Eurovision 2020 – the band the Roop will not go on shooting video for the music competition.

As reported on the website eurovisionworld, the team canceled their trip because of the pandemic of coronavirus until the end of April 2020. They hope that the situation will improve and they will be able to perform at the Eurovision song contest, to be held in may.

This weekend the group had to go to Rotterdam to shoot a video-postcard, which will present their song On Fire at Eurovision 2020, but plans changed.

“We don’t want to risk their own health or public health. We follow the government’s recommendations to avoid foreign trips. We believe that caution is the key to how to get everyone back to normal life”, – said the singer.

Because of the coronavirus, the representative of Israel, the singer of Eden, I will not go to the Netherlands for the filming of a video reel.

We will remind, from-for coronavirus Israel and Sweden not attend the meeting of heads of delegations of the Eurovision song contest.

The organizers of the song contest daily monitoring the situation with the spread of the coronavirus, of the possible cancellation of Eurovision-2020 is no information. As previously reported, the European broadcasting Union has experience in emergency planning. He always has a backup plan.

The Eurovision song contest-2020 due to last year’s winning singer Duncan Lawrence will be held in the Netherlands. The host city was selected by Rotterdam. The semi-final concerts will take place may 12 and 14, and the destiny of the main trophy will be decided on may 16. The third wave of ticket sales starts on March 26.

According to the results of the draw Go-A will become the participants of the first semifinal of the song contest, which is scheduled for may 12. Ukrainian participants will take the stage in the second half of the show.